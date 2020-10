Music Box of Horrors At The Drive-In (courtesy Music Box Theatre)

Experience the fun of a chilling fright night at the movies with The Music Box of Horrors At The Drive-In. Chicago’s Music Box Theatre has a full slate of menacing movies that will surely get you into the Halloween spirit.

John Landecker talks with film programmer Mike Vanderbilt about the month-long event which includes double-features, grindhouse classics and ridiculous knock-offs all October long.

For a full list of screenings and tickets, visit musicboxtheatre.com.