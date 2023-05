Dave Plier, Museum of Broadcast Communications Board Chairman and host of On The Map from 6-7 pm and The Dave Plier Show from 7-10 pm on Fridays on WGN Radio, joined John Landecker to talk about the museum’s auction. From lunch with Henry Winkler, co-hosting with John Landecker, meeting Priscilla Presley, tickets to Last Night Tonight with Jon Oliver, and More! To learn more about the auction, visit www.charitybuzz.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction