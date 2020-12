FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photo Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Christmas has come early for Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Every year, radio stations around the country flip format to 24/7 Christmas music to massive ratings success. But how do these stations create their holiday playlist?

Chicago Tribune data reporter Kori Rumore joins John Landecker for a meticulous breakdown of 168 hours of holiday music and which songs are the front runners for the most played Christmas tunes of 2020.