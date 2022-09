Magician Martin Rees joins John Landecker on the show to grace us with some magic and not just for fun, but for an excellent cause. Martin is going to be the MC for an attempt at breaking a Guinness world record for the largest dog wedding to help raise funds for Veterans suffering with PTSD in order to help provide them service animals. Help them out and register your dog here to help the cause.

