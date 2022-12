John Landecker, evening news anchor Ron Brown, and producer Breandan Rook discuss ‘Pilk’, the viral drink trend and Pepsi holiday ad campaign that mixes the soda with milk. They taste one of the ‘Pilk and Cookies’ recipes, The Naughty & Ice.

To make The Naughty & Ice, combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 Tbsp. of heavy cream and 1 Tbsp. of vanilla creamer. Then, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi. Drink it alongside a chocolate chip cookie.