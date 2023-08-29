FOOD FIGHT: Tune in on Monday, September 14th at 8:08pm CT on The John Landecker Show to hear him and Chicago radio personality Dan Levy battle out which cookie is better: Oreos vs. Chips Ahoy!
FOOD FIGHT: Oreos vs. Chips Ahoy!
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
FOOD FIGHT: Oreos vs. Chips Ahoy!
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
FOOD FIGHT: Tune in on Monday, September 14th at 8:08pm CT on The John Landecker Show to hear him and Chicago radio personality Dan Levy battle out which cookie is better: Oreos vs. Chips Ahoy!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now