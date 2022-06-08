Ron Romero the Executive Director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum of Route 66 in Joliet and Jim Murphy, a board member at the museum come into the studio to talk about the induction ceremony, the classes and services they offer, and most importantly and give John Records Landecker his award! Listen to the whole segment below!
The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum comes to WGN Radio
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Ron Romero and Jim Murphy give John Landecker his award for the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Hall of Fame photo by Breandan Rook
Close
