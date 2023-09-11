New York Times best-selling author and co-host of the Ask Lisa podcast Dr. Lisa Damour joins Jon Hansen, in for John Landecker, to shed some light on The Glenbard Parent Series (GPS). Listen in as Dr. Damour talks about what prompted her to write her NYT bestseller The Emotional Live of Teenagers, how adults can be more supportive of teens in their lives, whether or not it’s harder to be a teen now than it used to be, and more.

GPS is a resource for parents, educators, students, and community members to foster self-empowered children who collaborate, communicate, embrace diversity, create, and think critically. The programs are FREE to all and offered virtually unless otherwise specified. Learn more at glenbardGPS.org