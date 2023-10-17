Dr. Sameer Hinduja is a Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University, Co-Director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University. He sits down with you host John Landecker to talk about his workshop happening tomorrow at Noon and 7pm all about Cyberbullying in the digital age. For more information and to register visit glenbardGPS.org The DuPage County Health Department and the DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team are proud sponsors of the Glenbard Parents Series.

GPS is a resource for parents, educators, students, and community members to foster self-empowered children who collaborate, communicate, embrace diversity, create, and think critically. The programs are FREE to all and offered virtually unless otherwise specified. Learn more at glenbardGPS.org