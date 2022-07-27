Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues, John Belushi as Jake Blues of musical guest the Blues Brothers perform on Saturday Night Live, November 18, 1978 (Photo by Al Levine/NBCU Photo…
Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues, John Belushi as Jake Blues of musical guest the Blues Brothers perform on Saturday Night Live, November 18, 1978 (Photo by Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum Greg Peerbolte joins John Landecker to discuss the first ever Blues Brothers convention coming to Joliet with special guest stars Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi as Elwood and Jake Blues. Find the link here