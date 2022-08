The President of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, Erica Huggins, and Producer, Director, and Screenwriter Brannon Braga join John Landecker to talk about a new end of the world type show called The End Is NYE premiering on Peacock on August 25th. The show has Bill Nye taking viewers on an in-depth tour of some disasters that could happen and how we can survive and maybe even prevent them!

