FILE – The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. As of Wednesday,…
FILE – The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. As of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate and a few still claim to adore. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE – The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. As of Wednesday,…
FILE – The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. As of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate and a few still claim to adore. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)