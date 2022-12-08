Financial Strategist Bill Dendy joins John Landecker on the show to break down the cost of each of the items in the 12 days of Christmas song in today’s market. Tune in below to be shocked at the cost!
John Records Landecker (Photo: Business Wire)
John Records Landecker (Photo: Business Wire)
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Financial Strategist Bill Dendy joins John Landecker on the show to break down the cost of each of the items in the 12 days of Christmas song in today’s market. Tune in below to be shocked at the cost!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now