Kate Bleeker, Vice President of German American Events LLC, the people behind The Chriskindlmarket, joins John Landecker in studio to help welcome in probably one of the most popular holiday traditions in Chicago’s history, The Christkindlmarket! Free to get in and lots of unique gifts and food for you and your family to try and buy! This is the 27th year of the market in Chicago and you will not want to miss your chance to stop by! Check out the interview below and their website christkindlmarket.com

