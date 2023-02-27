Richard Schultz, Chicago Lighthouse Client and Teacher of the Visually Impaired, and Dr. Janet Szlyk, Lighthouse President and CEO, join John Landecker. The three discuss the Chicago Lighthouse organization and the story of how Richard has been able to play poker as a blind man. The annual Raising the Stakes for Vision: Poker & Casino Night is this Thursday, March 2, at Gibson’s Steakhouse/Hugo’s Frog Bar. Click here for details.

