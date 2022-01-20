The Chicago International Puppet Festival

Blair Thomas, the Founder and Artistic Director of the festival, joins John Landecker on the show this evening. Blair walks us through what to expect with the festival, explains the different types of shows people can see, and later in the segment Robin Frohardt, a Brooklyn artist and creator, joins via the phone to preview her immersive show The Plastic Bag Store, now open on Michigan Ave. in the Wrigley Building.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter