Carl Novakovich is the Assistant Director of a new film currently under production by a team of Local Talent and Creatives. Carl sits down with John Landecker to discuss this new film, some of the challenges of filmmaking, and how the community can help them finish the film. Listen to the interview below. If you feel like donating to the cause, you can find the Kickstarter link for The Chicago Connection here!

