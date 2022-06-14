Tom Moore, one part of the trio that has authored and edited the new book on the hit musical Grease. The book is called “Grease, tell me more, tell me more” and can be found in stores now. Tom tells a bunch of stories about the unlikely success of the legendary musical Grease.
Tell me more, tell me more, with Grease author Tom Moore
by: Breandan Rook
Picture of Grease Tell Me More, Tell Me More in the WGN Studios. Photo by Breandan Rook
