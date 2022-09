Becca Girsch, The Director for the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce, joins John Landecker on the show to talk about the Sam Adams Lakeview Taco Fest and all that is taking place within it like special beer and taco pairings, two music stages, crowd-pleasing Mexican wrestlers, activities for kids, and visitors can text vote for Chicago’s “Best Taco.”

