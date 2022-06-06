Pet expert and host of Steve Dale’s Pet World and Steve Dale’s Other World joins John Landecker on the show to give us the latest news on rescue rats. These little rodents have been trained to go into the rubble of earthquake areas and tornado sites to find survivors that are stuck under the fallen debris. Not only do they talk about rescue rats but also musically trained Acro-Cats that can put on a whole show. Check out the full interview to learn more. Visit Steve’s website here! To learn about the acro-cats, click here!

