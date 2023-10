WGN Radio host, pet lover and expert Steve Dale joins John Landecker on the show to give us some tips on how to keep our pets safe during the Halloween season, including some treats we don’t expect could make our furry friends sick! Listen below to hear some of Steve’s tips. Also, Steve is moderating a pet cancer screening seminar coming up on Nov. 3rd! Check it out on his website, Stevedale.tv

