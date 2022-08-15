WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Steve Dale
by: Breandan Rook
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 15, 2022 / 08:07 PM CDT
Steve Dale, avid animal activist and host of Steve Dale’s Pet World and Steve Dale’s Other World, joins John Landecker to talk about pets that need homes and a few other stories! Check out his stories on his website found here
