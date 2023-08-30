First Girls’ Flag Football scholarship recipients in Chicago Public League History join your host John Landecker on the show. The athletes; Emma Jazmin Valenzuela, Karla Martinez Rodriguez, and Saniya Shotwell join John to talk about their start in Flag Football and how they received scholarships, and wish them luck in their scholastic and athletic careers.
Star Athletes Honored by Chicago Bears and Receive Scholarship
by: Breandan Rook
