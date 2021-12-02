St. Viator students record the true stories of veterans in a new book

MIAMI (AP) — R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices.

Keys wanted concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to listen to her new material, and then pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs.