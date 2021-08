With decades of experience writing, performing, and managing in the music business, Jude Cole may be the record industry’s best kept secret. Now, he joins John Landecker to talk about the wide breadth of his career and his new album, ‘Coup de Main’, which marks an exciting new direction for his music and ‘Coolerator’, an exploration of the songs that inspired Cole as a young musician.

Coup de Main and Coolerator are available now on all streaming platforms.