“She’s extremely unusual” 62 year old snake may have had extra sperm storage

Dave Bernier, General Curator at the Lincoln Park Zoo joins John Landecker to discuss the birth of a female zebra that is growing like a weed! It’s been about two months since zookeepers at the St. Louis Zoo found a 62 year old ball python that laid seven eggs, but the snake had with a male for at least a decade and already outlived its live expectancy. Bernier chats about the likelihood of species to reproduce asexually. He tells listeners about new fall events like Zoo Nights which will be held Saturday evenings from 6-9 p.m. From October 1 to November 1, the zoo will have harvest fun during normal business hours. For more information, visit their website.