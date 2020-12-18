Shedd Aquarium celebrity Wellington the penguin turns 33

Wellington the penguin has become a local and global celebrity this year, embarking on adventures around the Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum and even meeting a fellow feathered friend all the way from Perth, Australia. Now, he’s celebrating a milestone hatch day.

John Aibel, Senior Director of Animal Behavior and Training at the Shedd Aquarium, joins John Landecker to talk about this remarkable creature and his endlessly inquisitive nature.

Join Wellington for a Facebook Live on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m. and help him celebrate 33 wonderful years.