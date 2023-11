Turi Ryder, a radio legend and author of the new book “She Said What? (A Life on the Air)”, joins her longtime friend and host of the program John Landecker to talk about the audio copy of her book. Turi and John get together and talk about careers in radio and the process of writing and recording her book. Please Check out the audio copy of She Said What? or grab yourself a hard copy.

