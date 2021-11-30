See Chicagoland from a new point of view with Geoffrey Baer in ‘Beyond Chicago from the Air’

John Landecker
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Geoffrey Baer. Courtesy of WTTW

Geoffrey Baer, TV host and Chicago aficionado, joins John Landecker for a look at his new PBS special, ‘Beyond Chicago from the Air’.  Building on WTTW’s first ‘Chicago from the Air’ special, Baer takes to the skies again on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, sharing fun facts and fascinating history as exhilarating drone photography captures towns, parks, railroads, waterways, monuments, and more in Illinois and beyond in summer, fall and winter. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular