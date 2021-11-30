See Chicagoland from a new point of view with Geoffrey Baer in ‘Beyond Chicago from the Air’

Geoffrey Baer, TV host and Chicago aficionado, joins John Landecker for a look at his new PBS special, ‘Beyond Chicago from the Air’. Building on WTTW’s first ‘Chicago from the Air’ special, Baer takes to the skies again on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, sharing fun facts and fascinating history as exhilarating drone photography captures towns, parks, railroads, waterways, monuments, and more in Illinois and beyond in summer, fall and winter.
