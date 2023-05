Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works and host of the “Getting to Yes, And…” podcast, joined John Landecker to talk about his childhood growing up with Roy Leonard as his father and his experiences at Second City.

Picture of Kelly at the WGN Studios with Jefferson Starship/Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick. Kelly went into the studio with his father (Legendary Broadcaster Roy Leonard) specifically to meet her during Roy’s interview with her.