Editor-in-chief of Ad Astra Magazine and host of ‘This Week in Space’ podcast joins John Landecker to give us the update after his long trip to a remote part of the world that is used to study the surface of Mars. Listen to the interview and hear about Rod’s trip, the delay of the Artemis I launch, and a young girl who talked to the ISS via a HAM Radio.

