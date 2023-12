Rod Pyle, Editor in Chief of Ad Astra Magazine and host of ‘This Week in Space‘ Podcast, joins host John Landecker to give us some of the recent news that has happened inside and outside our orbit in the last month. Including a Christmas Day rocket launch, SpaceX News, ‘Cannibals’ in space, and more! Listen below to hear the full discussion between John and Rod.

