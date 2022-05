Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, is a contributing editor at CHECBOOK.ORG, the non-profit that rates all types of businesses in the Chicagoland area. He’s also the host of their new CONSUMERPEDIA podcast. Herb Joins John and gives us a few examples of robocalling, how they work, and what they do to get your information. In the second half, Herb tells us what the banks are doing to protect you from Zelle scams.

You can find Herb’s website here!