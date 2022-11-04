FILE – This Nov. 10, 1989 file photo shows a man atop the Berlin wall nearby the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg gate) in Germany as he chisels a piece…
FILE – This Nov. 10, 1989 file photo shows a man atop the Berlin wall nearby the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg gate) in Germany as he chisels a piece of the wall that divided East and West Berlin. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck, File)
John Landecker fills in for Dave Plier and talks with author and friend Rick Kaempfer about his book Back in the D.D.R that takes you back to the Cold War and the Iron Curtain. You can find the book at eckhartzpress.com.