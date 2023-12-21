Your host, the legendary John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

On this special pre-Christmas episode, Herb gives us some last-minute tips about porch pirates and after the break, we hear all about new return policies from your favorite companies and brands.