Abbie Hoffman waves the U.S. flag as members of the Chicago Seven who were involved in the famous 1970 trial pose with actors who will portray them in the HBO movie ?The Chicago Conspiracy Trial,? in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 1987. Front row from left to right are: Lee Weiner, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, Jerry Rubin, John Froines and Bobby Seale. Back row from left to right are: actors Robert Fieldsteele (Weiner); Michael Lembeck (Hoffman); Brian Benben (Hayden); Robert Carradine (Davis); Barry Miller (Rubin); David Kagen (Froines); and Carl Lumbly (Seale). (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Over 50 years later, the Chicago Conspiracy Trial still sits in the memories of those who experienced it. Marjorie Fritz-Birch, daughter of Jean Fritz, has compiled her mother’s first-hand account as one of the jurors in the infamous legal case into an exhibit at the Edgewater Historical Society.

Marjorie joins John Landecker to look back at the trial and critique the new film by Aaron Sorkin that she says takes more creative liberties than we might realize.