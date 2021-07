For decades, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were the kings of film criticism. Their contentious relationship both on and off camera became the stuff of legend, only to be overshadowed by their impact on pop culture. Journalist Brian Raftery joins John Landecker to talk about his new podcast, ‘Gene and Roger’, and what he learned in his extensive research of Siskel and Ebert.

‘Gene and Roger’ is available wherever you listen to podcasts.