Before she passed, Mary Beth Sammons’ mother gave her a momentous task: unearth the lost stories of our family. On her journey, Mary Beth not only discovered more about her own ancestry, but the stories of others on a similar quest.

Her book, ‘Ancestry Quest’, shares everything you need to know about uncovering your own history and the sometimes shocking results. She joins John Landecker with the tale of her own search and what others learned in their pursuit of the truth.