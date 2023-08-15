Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts, Herb Weisbaum has been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

He joins John Landecker to discuss how student loan repayment forgiveness is coming to an end after 3 years. Listen below to hear more and check out Herb’s article for more links and information!