Rick Kaempfer, author, co-founder and publisher at Eckhartz Press, joins John Landecker on the show to reminisce about the “good ole days,” share some fun stories, and talk about the ‘Forty for 40’ online auction. For the auction, John Landecker is offering you the chance to co-host with him on his WGN Radio Show in Chicago! Plus, after the show, you’ll be able to talk with John and get career advice on broadcasting.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications is hosting an online auction through Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, commemorating its 40th anniversary with more than 40 unique and inspired experiences curated by local and national television and radio stations, including WGN Radio and NewsNation.

If you were unable to place a bid for the auction but still want to learn more about the radio industry and how to succeed in radio, check out Rick Kaempfer’s book, The Radio Producer’s Handbook.