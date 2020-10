Evelyn Buhagir, 16 months, of Pacifica, Calif. poses for a picture next to giant pumpkins at the Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nothing says fall like the pumpkin patch. But, you’ve probably never seen a pumpkin like this. Joseph Adkins has mastered the art of the giant pumpkin, growing specimens that can reach a whopping 1,000 pounds!

Joseph joins John Landecker to talk about his passion for pumpkins and the practical tips on how to grow your own great pumpkin.