President of Power Slap Frank Lamicella joins your host John Landecker to break down some of the rules and regulations of Power Slap Their 4th Power Slap event will be on Rumble (for free) this Wednesday August 9th, at 9pm. For more information listen below and check out the link at powerslap.com

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Koa Viernes strikes Micah “Unko” Seiuli during the Power Slap 3 event at UFC APEX on July 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Schiaffo LLC)