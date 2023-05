Pet expert and host of Steve Dale’s Pet World and Steve Dale’s Other World on WGN Radio on Sundays joins John Landecker on the program to update us on the latest news surrounding pets. Listen in while Steve talks about the importance of banning declawing of cats. Then, Steve switches gears to stress the importance of enrichments for not only dogs and cats but also pet parrots! Find a link to Steve’s blog here!

