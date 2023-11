John Landecker sits down with Kevin Olusola from the three time Grammy-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist Pentatonix “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” tour (which comes to Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on 11/29) and a new holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Listen below to hear Kevin and John talk about Kevin’s joining the group, the new tour and the new holiday album!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction