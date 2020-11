With more than 350 hours of classical music recordings made from 1974 to 2014, the Richard and Judith Mintel Archive Archive of Recordings is one of the most impressive documents of classical music in recent memory. So much so, that the entire archive will now enter the Library of Congress.

Judith joins John Landecker to share the story behind the music, including the tireless efforts of her and her late husband Richard to chronicle these classical performances and recordings.