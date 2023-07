Dr. Renee Dua and her Husband Nick Desai, Co Creators of the app Together by Renee join your host John Landecker to breakdown all the different things that this app can do, like; keep track of your medications, take your vitals, schedule appointment reminders, and even refill your prescriptions. Listen below to hear more about what Together by Renee can help you with!

