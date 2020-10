Jeffrey and Michael Gentile, Jr. came from an ordinary Chicagoland family; or so they thought. As it turns out, they grew up sharing dinner with some of the city’s most notorious mobsters, including crime boss Sam Giancana, Jackie Cerone; and an assortment of hoodlums, gangsters, bone-breakers, and second-story guys.

Michael joins John Landecker for a dive into the ‘Chicago Outfit’ and how this typical suburban family wound up ‘Mob Adjacent’.