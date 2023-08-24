Your host Jon Hansen, filling in for John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

Join them as they discuss this new Xfinity 10G advertisement and why boycotting your student loans is a bad idea. Listen below and check out Herb’s article on Xfinity!