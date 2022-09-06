WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Breandan Rook
Posted: Sep 6, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 6, 2022 / 09:06 PM CDT
Mike Masse, incredible musician, and guitar player, joins John Landecker on the show to talk about his music career, and his new concert coming to Oak Park at the Madison Street Theatre on September 10th!
Check out more of his music here!
