Rebecca Fyffe of Landmark Pest Management joins John Landecker to tell us about the nasty little mites that have been reproducing on our faces since before recorded history. In the second half, Rebecca tells us about a worm that lives in raccoon droppings that can infect other animals and even humans and enter our brains. Find out more below.
Microscopic mites and brain worms with Rebecca Fyffe
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
